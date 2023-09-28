Asthma Peak Week: Free city program aims to help children, families control asthma attacks

This time of year can be difficult for people who have asthma. Doctors and physicians typically see a spike in asthma attacks and hospitalizations from late September to early October. “This is the worst, typically between the start of school till honestly through the spring, this is the worst time for kids,” Lauren Cunico, a community health worker with SA Kids BREATHE said.

SA Kids BREATHE is a free program offered through San Antonio Metro Health. Outreach workers like Cunico meet directly with families that have children with asthma.

“I go into people’s homes and work with them on managing their asthma control,” Cunico said. “We do a home assessment, we help families learn where there are triggers in their home, and we help them learn how to reduce those triggers.”

The program also teaches families how to use asthma devices and medicines properly. “Many times, the medicines aren’t being used properly. The medicines are confused with other medicines, the inhalers,” Cunico said. “There’s a lot of different colored inhalers, and a lot of times, children and parents confuse which ones are used for relief versus control. Also, their inhaler technique is often poor, so they will be getting a lot more medicine if they change their technique. I can help them with that.” headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Get Free Burger King and a Free Ticket to PAW Patrol: The Mighty MovieHere's how to get your paws on a free King Jr. Meal and $10 to see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Football: WATCH Top-3 matchup, rivals clash LIVE and for free in Week 5See No. 16 Ramapo visit Northern Highlands and No. 3 DePaul battle No. 1 Bergen Catholic on our free live Week 5 broadcasts.

Pamela Anderson stuns while makeup-free at Paris fashion weekPamela Anderson, 56, sported a stunning, makeup-free look Thursday at the Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presentation as part of Paris fashion week.

Pop culture challenge - last week's winner, this week's challengeWe have a winner for last week's contest and a new challenge for this week - it is all about your pop culture savvy.

Skin I'm In Fashion Week hits the runway next weekA celebration of diversity is headed to Houston. It’s called the 'Skin I’m In' Fashion Week Exhibition and Gala to celebrate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Check out the Week 5 Huntsville Player of the WeekWeek 5 Huntsville Player of the Week winner picked up 60 percent of the votes.

–

“This is the worst, typically between the start of school till honestly through the spring, this is the worst time for kids,” Lauren Cunico, a community health worker with SA Kids BREATHE said.

SA Kids BREATHE is a free program offered through San Antonio Metro Health. Outreach workers like Cunico meet directly with families that have children with asthma.

“I go into people’s homes and work with them on managing their asthma control,” Cunico said. “We do a home assessment, we help families learn where there are triggers in their home, and we help them learn how to reduce those triggers.”

The program also teaches families how to use asthma devices and medicines properly.

“Many times, the medicines aren’t being used properly. The medicines are confused with other medicines, the inhalers,” Cunico said. “There’s a lot of different colored inhalers, and a lot of times, children and parents confuse which ones are used for relief versus control. Also, their inhaler technique is often poor, so they will be getting a lot more medicine if they change their technique. I can help them with that.”

Other resources include visual aids that show blocked airways, coloring books, cleaning items, mattress covers and pillow covers.

“These help keep out dust mites, which are one of the triggers that can affect children with asthma,” Cunico said. “We also provide clean, green cleaning kits, so we have things that are low or have no fragrance because fragrance can trigger asthma symptoms.”

This is one of the busiest times of the year for the program. The combination of children back in school, flu season, allergens and air pollution create what’s known as “asthma peak week” during September. Cunico said learning how to control asthma early on can be life-changing.

“They will avoid a lot more ER visits, missing school, potentially job loss,” Cunico said. “We see an incredible impact in people’s lives and in the children’s lives. The kids have fun when we come to their home and learn a lot.”

Since SA Kids BREATHE was created, community workers have helped more than 400 families across the city.

Community workers conduct five to six visits over a 6-month period. Three to four of those visits are at home, one with a health care provider and one at a school or daycare. The program is for children ages 3 to 17 who live within San Antonio city limits.

Cunico noted while they are not doctors or prescribe medicine, they can help make a difference for a child with asthma.

“There’s little changes that can happen in the home that can make a really big impact on their quality of life and improve their asthma,” Cunico said.About the Authors:RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.