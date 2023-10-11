How to see the glowing crescent moon and Venus ‘snuggle’ up TuesdayNASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer spacecraft, or OSIRIS-REx for short, retrieved parts of Bennu seen to contain both “abundant” carbon content and water.

The discovery opens a door to the possibility that our planet’s habitable capabilities — unique to the rest of the solar system — stem from portions of the rock.

“NASA missions like OSIRIS-REx will improve our understanding of asteroids that could threaten Earth while giving us a glimpse into what lies beyond. The sample has made it back to Earth, but there is still so much science to come – science like we’ve never seen before.” — shine new light on Earth’s origins but also contribute to our understanding of the solar system’s formation as well. headtopics.com

“As we peer into the ancient secrets preserved within the dust and rocks of asteroid Bennu, we are unlocking a time capsule that offers us profound insights into the origins of our solar system …The bounty of carbon-rich material and the abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals are just the tip of the cosmic iceberg,” said Dante Lauretta, the OSIRIS-REx principal investigator.

“These discoveries … propel us on a journey to understand not only our celestial neighborhood but also the potential for life’s beginnings. With each revelation from Bennu, we draw closer to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage. headtopics.com

