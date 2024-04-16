Associate Admits Using Ties to Philly Council President for Profit

Kenyatta Johnson associate admits using ties to the Philly council president to profit from sales of city-owned lands
Felton Hayman, 53, of Wilmington, told a federal judge he enlisted the Council member’s aid to purchase city land in the neighborhood at cut-rate prices. He then failed to deliver on contingencies in the sales agreements requiring him to build affordable housing on the parcels.Instead, Hayman acknowledged, he flipped the properties in some cases for as much as 15 times what he originally paid, netting him more than $1 million in profit between 2014 and 2018.
But Hayman’s admissions are not the first time Johnson’s land-use decisions have drawn scrutiny for how they’ve benefited his friends and political allies.Developers bought low and sold high with the help of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnsonin 2022 in an unrelated case on charges alleging, in part, that they’d accepted payoffs from a pair of nonprofit executives looking for the Council member’s help in holding on to properties they’d bought from the city.
After release from prison, Hayman worked as a driver and legal assistant to a Philadelphia lawyer before going into the construction business. Because of councilmanic prerogative, the committee unanimously approved Hayman’s purchase allowing him to jump the line of other potential buyers without having to engage in a competitive bidding process that might have brought in more money for the land.
