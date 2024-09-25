Assisted Suicide Capsule Used In Switzerland For First Time, Multiple Detained

Julia Reinstein and Will GretskyMultiple people were detained and a criminal case has been opened in northern Switzerland after a person died by assisted suicide Monday, according to police in the town of Schaffhausen.

, the device allows a person to sit inside the sealed chamber and press a button, which then fills the capsule with nitrogen gas, causing oxygen levels to drop. The person then falls asleep and dies of suffocation. that the person who died via the capsule was a 64-year-old American woman who traveled to Switzerland to use it. The procedure was conducted at 4:01 p.m. Monday near a forest cabin in Merishausen, he said.Florian Willet, director of Swiss assisted suicide organization The Last Resort, was the only person present when she died, Nitschke said. The woman began the dying process by pushing the button herself.

Nitschke reportedly described the woman's death as a major milestone in the movement to legalize assisted suicide, noting that "humane" drugs that bring about death can be extremely difficult to obtain.

