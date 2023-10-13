Assessing Seahawks first-round picks Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba through four games

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
"He’s been killing it," wide receiver DK Metcalf said. "He’s been fun to watch, and it was a great pick by Pete (Carroll) and John (Schneider)." He had 11 tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers that had a standout showing against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football last week. He had five tackles with two sacks and a 97-yard interception return touchdown of a Daniel Jones pass that effectively broke the game open for Seattle.
"He’s been kind of waiting for us to cut him loose really," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He was ready, he was backing up at the spot and it was just a matter of time before we would check it out. He hit it with a big splash and looked great. There is so much future for him there to continue to figure stuff out and use his awareness. headtopics.com
"Not many guys can do that and do it effectively and be in command of it," Carroll said of Witherspoon's ease at handling multiple spots. "I was noting today in the walkthrough some of the subtle things he’s aware of; it’s surprising that he has that much awareness. He has so much room to grow.
"I know what the receiver position sometimes the way the coverage plays out or the way to calls play out, it doesn't work out in his favor and it hasn't quite yet," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. headtopics.com
Smith-Njigba's best game came against Detroit with five catches for 34 yards. However, he has just four catches for 15 yards over the last two games