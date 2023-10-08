Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Where You Know Roshan’s Voice From

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Roshan plays a major role in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and there's a good reason why her distinctive voice is as recognizable as it is. As a Hidden One who trains the protagonist Basim in the arts of assassination and more, Roshan acts as a strong mentor figure in the game.

It doesn't take long to meet Roshan in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and she makes a big impression once she comes into the story. At the beginning of the narrative, Basim is a common thief, working in concert with an associate named Nehal.

