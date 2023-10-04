Ask Sahaj: My mother-in-law constantly criticizes my parenting choices

I am working on a writing project while being a stay-at-home mom to a 1-year-old. My husband and I have decided not to put our baby in day care yet. It has been exhausting trying to care for him and get work done.I am a second generation Indian American and I come from a culture where grandparents are heavily involved in child care.

We have clashed from the very beginning. She wanted to put blankets and pillows in the baby’s crib when he was a newborn. But I know that is against recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics. She hates that the baby sleeps alone in his room and stands vigil outside his door in case he cries, which stresses me out. And she hates baby-led weaning.

In my work, and experience, many Indian mothers-in-laws want to feel useful and this often looks like being active in raising children. headtopics.com

you are making certain parenting decisions. You can look for specific tasks that help her feel useful and involved, but avoid situations that upset you. Ask for help with laundry, instead of feeding, or encourage her to enjoy her role as a new grandmother by simply playing with the baby. Your mother-in-law could be using a different parenting playbook than you, but different does not always mean wrong. This is where you can reflect on where you are willing to have flexibility when she visits versus what is nonnegotiable.

