Ask Lucas: My friend keeps repeating herself in conversations

: I have a friend who repeats herself in any kind of conversation. It’s so severe, she presents as scatterbrained. Yet when I disagree with her or give my different opinion (respectfully), she is sharp as a tack. Often, she denies saying things she’s previously said if I ask about seeking clarification in a current contradictory comment, getting angry and then denying she’s angry...I am very loyal to friends, so I can be easily manipulated, but forgiving.

There are certain advantages to having a friend who constantly repeats themselves. One of those advantages is you don’t have to talk as much, and the other is that you don’t have to pay very close attention. Didn’t hear her the first time? Just hang in there. Now that I’m putting this to paper, I wish my wife would instinctively repeat herself, so it would be less obvious that I’m a terrible listener.

We’re also all entitled to our weird quirks. For example, when the Browns lose to a division rival, I like to make the short trip to Cincinnati or Baltimore or Pittsburgh and check out the local grocery stores. There, I like to buy underripe coconuts and chuck them off a freeway overpass and into oncoming traffic. Anyone who was happy about their team beating the Cardiac Kids now has to deal with a 40-car pileup on the way to work. That’ll teach ‘em.

I’ve never gotten in trouble for this and never will. You should allow the same safe space for your friend’s antics that legal loopholes and bribery allows for mine.

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIELDGULLS: Abe Lucas injury update: Seahawks right tackle still not ready to returnLucas remains on injured reserve with a knee problem.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Ask Amy: She’s struggling with infertility and pulling away from a friend with kidsCan this mom of two keep her friend struggling with infertility from pulling away?

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Tennessee teens, doctor ask Supreme Court to take up transgender care banJo Yurcaba is a reporter for NBC Out.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Ask the experts from ‘Cheap Old Houses’ how to rescue a fixer-upperElizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein of “Cheap Old Houses” join Jura Koncius to take reader questions about rescuing fixer-uppers.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Tennessee families ask US Supreme Court to block ban on gender-affirming careThree Tennessee families of transgender children on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a state law banning so-called gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers and hormones, for patients under 18.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ask Amy: I congratulated my adult son on his job promotion, but now I feel rejectedIn today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to a father who is feeling rejected after congratulating his adult son on his job promotion.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕