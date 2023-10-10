Ask Elaine: Am I ‘crazy’ for supporting my partner through law school?

I'm in my late 20s, have a great job, and live in a city I love. I'm also in a long-term relationship of almost seven years but unmarried. My partner also has a great job but has decided to change careers and go to law school. He's studying for the entrance exam and has his eye on two universities, one in the city we currently live in and another a few hours away.

Aside from the assumed debt of law school, there’s also the additional burden of our lease ending before him knowing where he wants to go to school. Then there’s the reality that he most likely will not work or will work part-time during his first few semesters (and we live in a relatively expensive city, which means I would most likely foot the bill of many expenses).

However, I imagine that he, too, is experiencing bouts of anxiety about this major life transition. Have you asked him why he isn’t ready to let anyone else in on his law school goals yet? No matter his reasoning, it doesn’t negate your need for more of a support system to help think through all the potential changes ahead. headtopics.com

I know you say the friendship void you’re feeling is a problem for another day but it may be more of a factor here than you think. When your social life outside of your relationship is lacking, the problems within your relationship can seem bigger.

You asked if it’s “crazy” to go along with all of this, and, frankly, it is if you don’t confront all aspects of what this means for you head on. Relationships are about compromise. But it isn’t selfish to think about and prioritize your own desires when negotiating what that compromise looks like — especially before you merge your plans with someone else’s. headtopics.com

