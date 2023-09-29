Ask Amy: Would wearing this nice shirt really be an elitist thing to do?

My Ivy League husband won’t display the logo. Your husband has explained his reasoning well and with humility. You might take this as a positive example to extend to your own life.

Even though it might make a fun reality show (I would definitely watch), you probably deserve better than to identify mainly as an “Ivy Leaguer’s Wife.”: On a recent small-cruise vacation with three other friends, one of the group commenced the trip with what she described as allergic congestion.

Within several days, another member of our group exhibited the same symptoms and was subsequently diagnosed with a rather uncomfortable case of COVID. He isolated until we disembarked. The rest of our group eventually tested positive at the end of the cruise (with mostly mild cases), but the original perpetrator refused to test and went on to meet another tour group without masking.

The end of our vacation was somewhat ruined because we were unable to visit elderly friends that we had planned to see.

Read more:

mercnews »

| Ask Amy: Husband won’t wear apparel with a logo from his Ivy League schoolHer husband is an Ivy League alum, but he doesn’t like wearing the logo.

Ask Amy: Ivy League graduate fears wearing school gear makes him seem elitistIn today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to a question about a husband's refusal to represent his alma mater.

Ask Amy: Friend never got tested for COVIDThese latest strains of the Covid virus are spreading and so – as we enter another winter season, the responsible thing to do is to have tests on hand and to test yourself at the first sign of any symptoms, to notify others if you test positive, and to mask up when you’re sick or if you’ve been exposed to a known case of Covid, writes Amy Dickinson.

Ask Amy: I’m not a morning person and it’s causing trouble with my familyAdvice from Amy Dickinson.

Ask Amy: My daughter’s fiancée is trying to take over planning their weddingAdvice from Amy Dickinson.

| Ask Amy: My mom refuses to accept that I’m not a morning person like herLetter writer resents their mom for not listening when they explain they’re not a morning person.

People who have pride don’t need to advertise it, even if the advertisement is discreet, tasteful and flattering to a trim and muscular Ivy League body.

Your husband has explained his reasoning well and with humility.

You might take this as a positive example to extend to your own life.

Even though it might make a fun reality show (I would definitely watch), you probably deserve better than to identify mainly as an “Ivy Leaguer’s Wife.”: On a recent small-cruise vacation with three other friends, one of the group commenced the trip with what she described as allergic congestion.

Within several days, another member of our group exhibited the same symptoms and was subsequently diagnosed with a rather uncomfortable case of COVID. He isolated until we disembarked.

The rest of our group eventually tested positive at the end of the cruise (with mostly mild cases), but the original perpetrator refused to test and went on to meet another tour group without masking.

The end of our vacation was somewhat ruined because we were unable to visit elderly friends that we had planned to see.

My husband has decided to write off the friendship due to what he considers her selfish behavior, and I think she needs to at least acknowledge her inconsideration of others and apologize.– Perplexed in PennsylvaniaThese latest strains of the COVID virus are spreading and so, as we enter another winter season, the responsible thing to do is to have tests on hand and to test yourself at the first sign of any symptoms, to notify others if you test positive, and to mask up when you’re sick or if you’ve been exposed to a known case of COVID.

However, you describe your friend as “the original perpetrator.” Maybe shehaving an allergy attack.

Another person in your group (or another traveler) might have boarded this cruise with an unknown case of COVID, and spread it to others.

Still, having been exposed to several known cases of COVID, this friend of yours absolutely should have tested and masked before hopping onto another cruise.

If you honestly believe that your friend will acknowledge her lack of consideration and apologize for your group getting COVID, then go ahead and ask her to do so.

However, given her behavior so far, I’d say your chances of receiving these considerations are very slim.