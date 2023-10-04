Ask Amy: Woman in card group burns bridges with fellow players

DEAR AMY: I am in a group of four women who have played Bridge together almost every week for more than 25 years.

A year ago, one of the group abruptly cut all of us off. Through a series of texts and emails she told us that she can’t be friends with us anymore.She seems to be particularly mad at me. I emailed her trying to find out what had happened.

She started with a paragraph about all my wonderful qualities, but then she said that we can no longer be friends. She wrote that I’ve done “1,000 things to hurt” her over the years, but she wouldn’t tell me what they were. headtopics.com

Her son is getting married soon and she has invited the other two members of our group, but not my husband and me. As far as I know, she doesn’t see or talk to the other two, either. I’m quite devastated by this and communicated my feelings.I don’t know if I can keep the hurt from affecting the relationship between the remaining three of us.DEAR HURT: I’m not sure it’s fair to judge these other people for accepting an invitation you have been denied.

This former friend has (perhaps deliberately) set a mystery in motion, and this will corrode your other relationships, if you let it. And then you will have lost three friends, instead of one.

