I am a 60-year-old widowed man. My wife of over 30 years passed away four years ago after a long illness.

My late wife’s sister and I started spending time together about six months ago. We have many shared interests and have always gotten along very well. She has been divorced for several years.Our relationship has turned romantic, and we are in love. We discuss our future together and want to make this work. So far, we have kept our relationship a secret. There are adult children on both sides.

Are we wrong in pursuing this? How should we tell our children and other family members? We’re concerned that even one unaccepting person may be the grounds to break this up and cause years of tension. My marriage was wonderful, and all the family relations on both sides are great — for now.Congratulations to both of you for finding love at this stage of your lives. headtopics.com

My main recommendation is that you go into this understanding that your relationship might come as a shock to some family members, that some might not like it and that these people might act out in a variety of ways.

Your attitude throughout is vital in terms of telegraphing how this will go. You should both remain calm and patient, and you should both adopt an understanding attitude. What you should not do is convey that any family member (including your adult children) will have the power to manipulate you into breaking up your relationship. headtopics.com

You should tell your children and she should tell hers — at the same time and separately. Tell them that you two are dating, that you are very happy and that you both believe it is time to let family members know. Do not allow any negative reactions to trigger you. Simply let people react, answer any questions honestly, and remain calm and reassuring: “This will be fine. You’ll be okay.

