Ask Amy: The neighbors’ girl was crying in the street, and what I saw in the house scared me

I have serious concerns about new neighbors, who moved in about a year ago. They have two young daughters.On several occasions I and other neighbors have seen her drive erratically down our street, once with a little girl on her lap holding the steering wheel.

The latest issue was most frightening. I was walking my dog and one of the little girls was naked and standing in the street. She was crying, saying that she could not find her mommy.The house was filthy and looked like it had been ransacked. There were no sheets on the beds, and the kitchen was trashed. I was scared that something had happened.

You could have put your own shirt over her and comforted and calmed her down on the sidewalk while waiting for the police to arrive. This is an extremely frightening situation for a vulnerable child. Having encountered this horror show, you did your best to be kind, calm and helpful — a true good Samaritan. headtopics.com

As someone who grew up on a dairy farm, actually sitting on hay bales, I assure you that no amount of cloth will prevent those gnarly stiff and prickly pieces of hay from poking into your undercarriage.If I wanted to drink, I could drink at home, if I wanted to smoke weed, I did it at home. With me, it worked.

Read more:

mercnews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ask Amy: How do I ask my friends to pay me again for mowing their lawn?Letter writer isn’t sure how to ask their friends’ to start paying them for mowing their lawn again.

Ask Amy: Lawn-mower unsure how to ask clients about lack of paymentRead advice columns from cleveland.com and syndicated columnists on relationships, family, etiquette and more.

Ask Amy: A mower blows, but this mower still mowsDear Amy: I mow lawns as a side gig. Several months ago, my lawn mower quit working and one of the people I mow for (the “Smiths”) offered to let me use theirs.

Ask Amy: A mower blows, but this mower still mowsJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously cov

Ask Amy: I’m a divorced mom and want my kids to have my last nameAdvice from Amy Dickinson.

Ask Amy: I’m not getting paid for the work I’m doingAdvice from Amy Dickinson.