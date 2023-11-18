Ask Amy: Should I reach out to my friends?

I misled my host about why I wanted to stay in a hotel. I sent a text to my close friends letting them know about her death and telling them that there would not be a service. My mom had requested to be cremated and to have a gathering for family only. My two closest friends asked if I needed anything. At that time I really did not need anything, and so I said no. One of these two friends has never called or stopped by to visit me.

I don’t know if I should reach out to these friends asking why they’re ignoring me, or just leave it alone. My thoughts are that if you allow your grief to extend to ending these friendships, you will be very alone. Two universal truths are revealed here: No two people grieve alike, and many of us behave within cultural norms that don’t teach us how to acknowledge others’ loss and grief. Your mother’s choice to keep her memorial service very small denied you the opportunity to gather with friends at one time and in one place, with everyone sharing some of the rituals of loss. This might have helped you to feel more connected





