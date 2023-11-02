Ask Amy: She’s struggling with infertility and pulling away from a friend with kids

As time has gone on and the medical interventions have ratcheted up, I can feel my friend withdrawing from me. For example, during this most recent round of my friend’s IVF, she requested of our text thread of close friends: “No pictures of little ones, please.” I’m the only one of us with kids, so I imagine this comment was directed with me in mind, even though I don’t think I’ve ever shared a picture on the thread.I am feeling quite distant from my dear old friend at this point.

I truly want to honor her feelings and the hardship she has faced, but the truth is that my kids are the most central and important thing in my life right now. It feels strange and strained to avoid references to my family when we interact. I am struggling to know whether authentic friendship is possible here.

In the course of this conversation, you might ask her whether she is willing (or able) to form any relationship with your children. She is a special person in your life; could they be in her life, too?She might respond that this is simply too painful for her. Ask her to draw the parameters about what she is able to discuss with you; if she insists that she cannot tolerate any mention of your children, it means that you can only discuss the central aspect of her life — and not yours.

I suggested that if she had to delve into a young person’s love life, that she should reword the question, so it doesn’t assume that the person is a heterosexual, maybe instead asking: “Have you found a special someone in your life yet?” She blew me off, saying that if the boy was gay, he would have told her.Last week, I witnessed her doing the same thing to yet another grandson (the original boy’s cousin).

United States Headlines Read more: WASHINGTONPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Ask Amy: I grew up in a fractious householdDear Amy: It was loud and disorganized, but my parents (first-generation Americans) worked hard and my four siblings and I all went to college and are successful and happy people. We are a very close, loving and loyal family.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Ask Amy: My parents aren’t really fighting, but it makes my husband uncomfortableHow can I get them to tone it down when the in-laws come for Thanksgiving?

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Ask Amy: 6 ways to deter thieves from stealing your stuffThe busy holiday season is almost here and the shopping centers and malls around town will be getting busier. This time of year is prime time for thieves. We know to park in well lit areas and hide valuables from plain sight. But there are a few other things you can do to make your vehicle a harder target for thieves.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Ask Amy: My son didn’t appreciate my comment on his professional postIn a comment on a networking platform, a father congratulated his son on his promotion. The son didn’t appreciate it.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ask Amy: Friends laughed off someone else’s peanut allergy and I’m furiousIn today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to someone's concern about another person's peanut allergy.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Ask Amy: Did dad overstep his bounds on son’s social media page?The son got a little touchy about a 'proud dad' comment to a professional post.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕