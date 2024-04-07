Ask Amy: She now says she wants to be my stay-at-home girlfriend

What’s become an issue is my son and daughter-in-law’s insistence that I not allow my granddaughter to nap while I’m caring for her. They prefer that nap time be reserved for the afternoons so they can focus on their jobs. The little girl has a tendency to fall asleep for 20 to 30 minutes midmorning. This takes the edge off her afternoon nap, which can be as long as three hours if she doesn’t nap in the morning.
I see sleep deprivation as a form of child abuse and my son and daughter-in-law’s demands to be somewhat selfish. If I call them out on this, I fear there will be retribution in the form of reduced contact with my granddaughter over something that is a minor inconvenience for the young parents.Babies this age normally take two naps a day. Having a rested baby is better than an exhausted and fussy baby, and rested babies tend to sleep better than exhausted babies. These parents need to trust your judgmen
