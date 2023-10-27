Ask Amy: Sexuality talk might come to your Thanksgiving table

ByMy son, “Daniel,” who was in a long-term relationship with a woman and has always dated women, has now declared that he is bisexual, and is dating “Timothy.”

This is a first in our family, and I am not sure how or if I should let the rest of the family know about it. We will be getting together for the holidays pretty soon. Should I tell the family ahead of time or just let it be a surprise to everyone when he shows up with his new boyfriend?

My son and I live in the same city, but the rest of the family live out of our area, so they probably won’t find out about this until we get together. They are also very conservative and I’m not sure how they will react. headtopics.com

I tend to favor letting these two adults (Daniel and Timothy) handle this in any way they choose – subtle or not. It is not polite to blindside relatives with revelations at the holiday table (even though many families seem to have a tradition of doing this), but your son’s sexuality is really not anyone’s business, and his relationships are his own to conduct, as long as he does so with honesty and integrity.

If family members don’t like or approve of his choices, then that is very much their problem. You should approach this with a lack of embarrassment or judgment, offering your son your motherly support.or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. headtopics.com

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

aldotcom »

Ask Amy: Sexuality might become Thanksgiving table talkJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously covered Colorado’s Asian-American communities as editor for Asian Avenue magazine and AsiaXpress.com. Read more ⮕

Ask Amy: Mom worries about son bringing his new boyfriend to holiday gatheringMom wonders if she should give family a heads up about her son’s new boyfriend before the holidays. Read more ⮕

Ask Amy: Should son’s new boyfriend be a holiday surprise?Dear Amy: Should I tell the family ahead of time or just let it be a surprise to everyone when he shows up with his new boyfriend? Read more ⮕

Ask Amy: Should I just let the new boyfriend be a surprise at our holiday dinner?Plus: A 7-point plan for breaking through the paralysis of an excessive to-do list. Read more ⮕

Ask Amy: Sometimes I become so overwhelmed by work, family, etc., that I feel paralyzedThis is a common experience (for me, too), and I have a few suggestions for ways to head this off at the pass. ... Read more ⮕

Ask Amy: I’m insulted how someone tried to ‘fix’ my work with PhotoshopAdvice from Amy Dickinson. Read more ⮕