Ask Amy: My fiancé's parents won’t help pay for the wedding if my hair is anything but my natural color

DEAR FEELING BLUE: First, you should review your fiancé’s motivations for repeating these things to you, and determine whether these unkind assessments reflect only his folks’ views. (He could have kept some of these comments to himself.)

You may think that your future in-laws should address these complaints directly to you, but I think they should keep their multiple opinions about you entirely to themselves.

Surely they knew that your fiancé would tell you at least some of what they’d said. Tying their financial support to your hair color virtually guaranteed this.

His parents have some work to do to repair the hurt they’ve caused. In my view, this would take more than texted apologies.

DEAR AMY: Although it is hopefully obvious to adults, you might have reminded "Teen With No Experience" that by postponing sex, she does not have to worry about pregnancy, STDs, emotional turmoil, etc.

