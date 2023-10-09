Ask Amy: My brother abused me when we were kids. Do I tell him how it impacted me?

I grew up in the ’60s in a Midwestern family where we were taught to repress our emotions. I was a sensitive and creative kid, the youngest of three brothers. My parents were loving but detached, which offered my brother (who was 2½ years older) endless opportunities to torment me.I moved away from our small town after high school and have had a good life and successful career.

I’ll be seeing my brother in a few months and am wondering whether I should tell him how I feel? We’re both in our early 70s, and talking about it now seems ridiculous, but at the same time, I wonder whether keeping quiet is upholding an unhealthy family tradition.

Your brother’s life doesn’t seem to have been particularly easy, while you have successfully overcome the adversity presented by growing up in your household. If you believe in karma, you might view this outcome as accountability — of the cosmic kind.You say you’ve forgiven your brother, and if so, this should enable you to approach him with compassion. headtopics.com

When visiting with your brother, you should attempt to revisit your shared past by reminiscing about more benign moments. You can then attempt to discuss your own challenges. Your brother arrived into the family before you, and probably has impressions and memories that are very different from yours.

Your goal should not be to make your elder brother feel worse about his own life, but to better understand your family’s overall dysfunctional system. I hope you can leave this meeting believing that you’ve put some of these questions to rest.Several years ago, my then-granddaughter (in her 20s) transitioned to a male. All of us in the family have supported him 100 percent. headtopics.com

Over the years, several relatives have died, and I haven’t removed their pictures. Should I treat this the same way, or am I being (accidentally) offensive? Suggestions?Dead relatives aren’t available to tell you how they feel about having photos of themselves framed and in your home.

