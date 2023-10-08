Ask Amy: My boyfriend died and then I found out he cheated on me

I was with my boyfriend for four years. We lived together the entire time. He was my soul mate and stepped in to be the dad for my kids. (I have three children from my previous marriage.) I thought that everything was amazing and that he was my partner in life.He died two weeks ago. Because we were not married, I could not be the person to make the arrangements.

Well, after his death I had to access his phone in hopes of locating a will, wishes or anything to support getting him put to rest. I did not find any of that, but I did find intimate conversations that he had with multiple women that were very sexual in nature. I am talking about pictures, Facebook Messenger and phone calls spanning the ENTIRE time we were together.

My instinct is that even though you say you were looking for a will on his phone, you might have (subliminally) been looking for pretty much what you found. And now, you must deal with your children in the very best way you can, allowing them to love and mourn this man without focusing on your own anger or his betrayal. headtopics.com

The primary reasons are: 1) We do not drink but the others do, 2) Our interests do not coincide (they want to tour wineries), 3) The other parents are considerably more “free spending” than we are, 4) The weather in Paris in March is iffy at best, and 5) Our financial resources are not unlimited, and my selfish self would prefer spending our travel money on something different.

However, this is your stepson. One way to be part of a happyish blended family is to be a good sport and occasionally do things you do not want to do. But if you cannot have a good time in Paris, even in March, then you do not really deserve to go.” signed “MOB” really got to me. It sounded as if she had conditioned her daughter to be with a controlling person. headtopics.com

