Ask Amy: My biological dad is also the father of a ‘very famous entertainer’

I am a 68-year-old professional woman with advanced degrees. I have a very successful career, a loving husband, and great family and friends. I was adopted at birth by my biological mother’s older sister and her husband. My parents gave me an amazing life full of love and opportunities.I grew up knowing my biological mom, and spent some time with her over the years.

I found out recently from my mother’s only living sister that my biological father was also the father of a very famous entertainer (still alive). Apparently, my biological mother had an affair with this married man and fled back home to have the baby and willingly gave me up to her married and stable older sister.

However — you present no documentary or other evidence that this is true. Fortunately, there are ways to investigate your parentage — beginning with documents and ending with DNA. I suggest that at the very least you should have evidence verifying — or at least making credible — your understanding about your biological father. headtopics.com

I assume that Very Famous Entertainers do occasionally have people coming out of the worn woodwork of their family trees, claiming to be related. The more evidence you have (photos, letters, diaries, DNA), the better your chances are of getting past this “brother’s” handlers and perhaps connecting with him personally. I sincerely hope that your search yields a sibling connection for you.

I don’t like anyone saying anything about my body size — good or bad, friend or family, well-intentioned or not. What should I say when I receive these “compliments?”I respect your sensitivity about this, even though receiving well-intentioned (if misguided) “compliments” from a mother-in-law is a problem that other people might not mind having. headtopics.com

