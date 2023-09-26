Ask Amy: My best friend is infatuated with her new boyfriend and we barely talk anymore

In today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to someone who is concerned about a friend's new relationship. We’ve lost touch on and off, but we always find our way back, usually when she’s losing a relationship.

The last loss was two Christmases ago, when after 10 years together her partner “Benny” called her at work, telling her: “This isn’t working anymore, I’m moving out today.”

It was rough. She had custody of her toddler grandson who she thought Benny would help her to raise. I was there for her. She got therapy and started choosing to focus on herself, versus always needing to be with a guy.

Six months later, she met “Chris” on a dating website. He was one of five or six guys she was seeing. After four months, she decided she really liked him, and they became exclusive. I’ve seen her four times since then. Now I’m lucky if I talk to her once a month.She told me that her daughter and the daughter’s girlfriend are taking over her house, while she will live in the basement. They will pay the mortgage and buy the house in about a year. headtopics.com

She and her boyfriend are going to get out of debt, save their money, and, in a year, buy their RV.

I’m concerned because the one thing she has always had is her house. It’s the house she grew up in.

No house, no foundation. I’ve met the guy once, and he seems to be a good guy.

She did an amazing job working on herself the past two years, but I believe she is jumping in way too quickly.

I want to know how to express my concerns. Or should I just be happy for her?Dear BFF:

Close, intimate, long-time friends get to tell one another the truth, as long as they also accept the possible consequences.

Sometimes, the most effective way to do this is through simple statements, followed by thoughtful questions, and listening with intent.

“Surrendering your childhood home is a huge change for you. I have to admit, I’ve been worrying about this. Have you thought it through enough? Have you considered the possible downsides?”

After you initiate a thoughtful, non-judgmental conversation and listen to her answers – then you should step back and be happy for her.