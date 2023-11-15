Ask Amy: I told the bride she was free to exclude me, but I’m hurt by how she did it

I was unknowingly battling its symptoms of depression and anxiety before being diagnosed. I had no idea what was happening to me. I had no mental health struggles my whole life (I’m 45) until this medical condition changed my behavior considerably. After diagnosis, doctors were able to stop the blood loss. The anemia and its symptoms went away, and I returned to my normal self.

I was sure my wife would reconcile with our family after my diagnosis, but instead she said I was using the illness as an excuse for my behavior. She does not understand it was the cause. She doesn’t understand these symptoms went away once the illness was successfully treated and believes I am permanently mentally ill. She believes the illness brought out my true personality, when that is not true at all. What happened was a complete accident. My wife and family are my whole life. We have a 4-year-old daughter who I am a great father to. I never would have gotten this medical condition on purpose

