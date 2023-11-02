Ask Amy: I have kids, but my friend with infertility doesn’t want to hear about them

I’ve been there to support her through this, even though we live far from each other. My heart aches for her.I have taken great pains to break the pregnancies to her gently, privately, and early, but I know it has been difficult for her.

I have been as tender as possible in sharing about my family life. (Neither my partner nor I use social media. I am a very private person). As time has gone on and the medical interventions have ratcheted up, I can feel my friend withdrawing from me.

For example, during this most recent round of my friend’s IVF, she requested of our text thread of close friends: “no pictures of little ones, please.” I’m the only one of us with kids, so I imagine this comment was directed with me in mind, even though I don’t think I’ve ever shared a picture on the thread.When we catch up on the phone, even answering the most innocent questions opens up this painful topic of my children.

I truly want to honor her feelings and the hardship she has faced, but the truth is that my kids are the most central and important thing in my life right now. It feels strange and strained to avoid references to my family when we interact. I am struggling to know whether authentic friendship is possible here.Your friend’s extreme fertility challenges will likely impact all of her relationships (not just yours), and because this issue threatens your friendship, I think you should attempt to talk this through – in as frank and honest a way as you are able.

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADNDOTCOM: Ask Amy: My parents and my in-laws are opposites. I’m nervous about hosting Thanksgiving dinner with all of them.Advice from Amy Dickinson.

Source: adndotcom | Read more ⮕

ADNDOTCOM: Ask Amy: Was I out of line to post a comment on my son’s professional networking page?Advice from Amy Dickinson.

Source: adndotcom | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ask Amy: I congratulated my adult son on his job promotion, but now I feel rejectedIn today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to a father who is feeling rejected after congratulating his adult son on his job promotion.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ask Amy: Friends laughed off someone else’s peanut allergy and I’m furiousIn today's Ask Amy column, Amy Dickinson responds to someone's concern about another person's peanut allergy.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Ask Amy: I grew up in a fractious householdDear Amy: It was loud and disorganized, but my parents (first-generation Americans) worked hard and my four siblings and I all went to college and are successful and happy people. We are a very close, loving and loyal family.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Ask Amy: My parents aren’t really fighting, but it makes my husband uncomfortableHow can I get them to tone it down when the in-laws come for Thanksgiving?

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕