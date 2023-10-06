Ask Amy: I borrowed their lawnmower and now they won’t pay me to cut their grass

Several months ago, my lawn mower quit working and one of the people I mow for (the “Smiths”) offered to let me use theirs.

I accepted their offer, and told them that as long as I used their lawn mower to mow other lawns, I wouldn’t charge them for mowing theirs.It was a kind gesture that truly filled my heart with hope.They asked me to continue using theirs on their lawn, and I agreed.They thank me and tell me how great it looks ... but they haven’t paid me.I value them as friends; they’re almost like family.

The “Smiths” generously let you use their mower to mow their and other clients’ lawns. During that period, you didn’t charge them to mow their lawn.Contact them by email to say: “Thank you again for lending your mower when I needed it! This generous gesture helped to keep my business going, and I’m very grateful. headtopics.com

The more transparent and professionally you behave in this area of your business, the better it will be for you and your clients.DEAR AMY: “Lost in-law” asked how to refer to his former brother-in-law, who is the father of his niece and nephew.

I’ve had that situation for years. My former BIL and I both have kids (who are cousins), so I call him “Uncle Norm” and he calls me “Uncle Dan.”Ask Amy: An unfortunate incident occurred at my son’s wedding 11 years ago and I can’t let it goAsk Amy: Newly married man makes multiple advances on friend of the brideor send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

Ask Amy: How do I ask my friends to pay me again for mowing their lawn?Letter writer isn’t sure how to ask their friends’ to start paying them for mowing their lawn again.

Ask Amy: Lawn-mower unsure how to ask clients about lack of paymentRead advice columns from cleveland.com and syndicated columnists on relationships, family, etiquette and more.

Ask Amy: A mower blows, but this mower still mowsDear Amy: I mow lawns as a side gig. Several months ago, my lawn mower quit working and one of the people I mow for (the “Smiths”) offered to let me use theirs.

Ask Amy: A mower blows, but this mower still mowsJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously cov

Ask Amy: I’m a divorced mom and want my kids to have my last nameAdvice from Amy Dickinson.

Ask Amy: Single mother wants to change children’s names after abusive relationshipRead advice columns from cleveland.com and syndicated columnists on relationships, family, etiquette and more.