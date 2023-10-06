Ask Amy: How do I ask my friends to pay me again for mowing their lawn?

I mow lawns as a side gig. Several months ago, my lawn mower quit working, and one of the people I mow for (the “Smiths”) offered to let me use theirs. I accepted their offer, and told them that as long as I used their lawn mower to mow other lawns, I wouldn’t charge them for mowing theirs. A few weeks ago, another client gave me their old lawn mower (they’d gotten a new one).

They thank me and tell me how great it looks … but they haven’t paid me. I’m trying to figure out a tactful way to ask them for payment. I value them as friends; they’re almost like family. Can you help me to find the words?Judging by my mailbag, the act of asking for money you are owed for services rendered is one of the most uncomfortable situations people face.

The "Smiths" generously let you use their mower to mow their and other clients' lawns. During that period, you didn't charge them to mow their lawn. Now that this period has ended, you need to get them back on a payment schedule.

Contact them by email to say: “Thank you again for lending your mower when I needed it! This generous gesture helped to keep my business going, and I’m very grateful. However, now that I have replaced my mower, I’d like to get you back on a payment schedule.

I don't think it was necessary for you to flash a photo of this tragedy to drive your point home, but approaching the table, making eye contact, and making the universal symbols for "quiet" and "praying" might have alerted the group for the need to pay respect.

