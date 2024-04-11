ASIC Appeals Court Decision on Finder Wallet's 'Earn' Product

ASIC is appealing a court decision that found Finder Wallet 's 'Earn' product to be compliant with Australian financial rules. The court ruled that ASIC failed to establish that the product constituted a 'debenture' under the Corporations Act.

ASIC argues that the product was offered without the appropriate license or authorization and without consumer protections.

