Asian Shares Rise on Expectations of U.S. Interest Rate Cuts

Asian shares mostly rose Thursday after a firm finish on Wall Street , as expectations remained solid for U.S. interest rate cuts this year.

Asian Shares Wall Street Interest Rate Cuts U.S.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street rallies to recordsAsian benchmarks are mostly higher after U.S. stocks rallied to records following the Federal Reserve's indication that it expects to deliver interest rate cuts later this year. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.0% to finish at a record high Thursday, after the government reported exports grew nearly 8% in February from a year earlier.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street's record rallyAsian shares are mostly rising, encouraged by a record rally on Wall Street. Benchmarks gained Wednesday in Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost morning gains to slip in afternoon trading. Also on investors' minds is the Japanese yen's rise against the U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Uninvited Guests: How Asian Honeybees Are Defying Evolutionary Expectations in AustraliaScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Oil gains on expectations for higher demand and as Middle East concerns riseOil gains on expectations for higher demand and as Middle East concerns rise

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Gold hits record high as Fed rate cut expectations riseGold prices soared to record highs amid signs of US inflation moderation, while other metals also saw gains.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Levi Strauss Shares Surge on Higher Profit ExpectationsLevi Strauss shares jumped 18% after the company announced that its profits will exceed expectations in fiscal 2024. The company is implementing cost-cutting measures and focusing on online and direct sales to boost its bottom line.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »