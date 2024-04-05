Asian shares retreat as geopolitical tensions rise

Asian shares retreated on Friday as hawkish comments from some Federal Reserve officials and escalating geopolitical tensions put a dent in risk sentiment , while traders were also cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. Israel had on Thursday braced for a possible retaliatory attack after its suspected killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would harm "whoever harms us or plans to harm us".

In a later call with Netanyahu, U.S. President Joe Biden threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking steps to protect aid workers and civilians

