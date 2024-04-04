Asian Markets Rise, Fed's Interest Rate Cuts Uncertain

The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.81% and Korea's Kospi rose 1.45% as markets in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan were closed for a public holiday. Policymakers are taking more time to assess inflation, making the timing of interest rate cuts uncertain. Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn believe it will be difficult for the Fed to reach its 2% inflation goal. Amazon is cutting jobs in its technology and sales and marketing units, while sales growth in the cloud computing division has declined.

Industry problems need to be addressed quickly for GDP growth to pick up

Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delayAsian investors trod carefully Thursday after a Federal Reserve official floated the idea of delaying or reducing interest rate cuts, while the yen held gains having briefly hit a 34-year low the day before.

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Asian markets set to be impacted by Wall Street's downturnThe perfect storm of higher bond yields, corporate jitters and rising price pressures that hit Wall Street on Tuesday looks set to darken the Asian market landscape on Wednesday, as investors wonder whether this might be the start of a deeper correction.

Equity Markets vs. Crypto Markets OverviewOverview of how equity markets react and correlate with each other, change their positions depending on each other and what is the reason for such fluctuations.

British Pound Inches Back Up As Markets Increasingly Bet On June Fed CutsGBP/USD has been mostly about the Dollar on Monday, although some modest good news out of the UK is likely still helping.

