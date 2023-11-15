Asian economies urged to increase renewable energy use to combat global warming

Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, according to a report by a German thinktank. The report suggests that nine major Asian economies should increase the share of electricity they get from renewable energy to at least 50% by 2030. The study analyzed energy plans of developing nations like Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as wealthier places like Japan and South Korea. China and India were not included in the study.

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RUNNERSWORLD: Charlie Lawrence Sets New 50-Mile World Record at Tunnel Hill 50 MileCharlie Lawrence ran 4:48:21 to set a new 50-mile world record at the Tunnel Hill 50 Mile in Vienna, Illinois. The record is pending ratification.

Source: runnersworld | Read more »

FOX43: MLB Free Agency: Predicting the Top 50 Free AgentsEach year, qualifying players enter MLB's free agent market and have the ability to sign with any of the clubs that offer them a deal. A website releases its annual Top 50 Free Agent Prediction List, turning it into a contest. Ohtani is expected to break records this free agency.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Masa Seed Foundation: Growing Open Pollinated Seeds in BoulderMasa Seed Foundation is an agricultural cooperative in Boulder that grows open pollinated, heirloom, locally and regionally adapted farm grown seeds. The farm has 250,000 plants on site with fruits, vegetables, and seed plants. They have successfully grown over 50 varieties of sunflowers from 50 different countries, finding seven varieties that thrive in the Boulder climate.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

WIRED: Asian American Groups Oppose Extension of Surveillance ProgramDozens of prominent Asian American groups are urging US lawmakers to resist extending the Section 702 surveillance program, which they believe disproportionately affects Asian Americans. Sixty-three groups have signed a letter of strong opposition to any short-term extension of the program. The program is set to expire at the end of the year but may continue until April under transition procedures. US Senate leaders are currently working to extend the program.

Source: WIRED | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send China town Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York China town during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

CNBC: German Housebuilding Faces Collapse as Construction Projects are CanceledGermany's housebuilding industry is facing a collapse as construction projects are being canceled and orders are slowing down. This could have a significant impact on the struggling German economy.

Source: CNBC | Read more »