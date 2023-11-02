Asia's First Gay Games to Kick off in Hong Kong, Fostering Hopes for Wider LGBTQ+ Inclusion

This weekend the drama teacher along with diverse teams of male, female and transgender players will take to the pitch with what she calls “a big purpose.” She hopes participation in the games can show the government the city's strong support for equal rights for same-sex couples.

Lisa Lam, co-chair of the Gay Games, said LGBTQ+ acceptance in Asia is still lower than in the rest of the world and that it's important to make sexual minorities visible in the community. The scale of the event also falls short of the organizers' original goals set in 2016. They had aimed to attract 15,000 participants and inject 1 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$128 million) into the economy.

With a closer option available, many individuals from Europe and America opted not to undertake the lengthy journey to Hong Kong, Lam said. The high costs associated with long-haul flights and hotel accommodations in the post-pandemic era also deterred many potential visitors, she added.

But equality advocate Jerome Yau was optimistic that the community would still appreciate how the games promote LGBTQ+ dialogue. It can take time for people to fully realize the legacy of an event, said the co-founder of non-governmental organization Hong Kong Marriage Equality.

Over the past year, the city's courts have ruled that full sex reassignment surgery should not be a prerequisite for transgender people to have their gender changed on their official identity cards and backed the granting of equal housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples married overseas. Hong Kong is now moving toward a framework for recognizing same-sex partnerships following a landmark ruling in September.

