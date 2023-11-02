Asia's first Gay Games to kick off in Hong Kong, fostering hopes for wider LGBTQ+ inclusion

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, the nine-day event will host about 2,400 participants from some 40 territories. They will compete in a range of games, from tennis and swimming to culturally rich activities like dragon boat racing and mahjong.Lisa Lam, co-chair of the Gay Games, said LGBTQ+ acceptance in Asia is still lower than in the rest of the world and that it's important to make sexual minorities visible in the community.

The scale of the event also falls short of the organizers' original goals set in 2016. They had aimed to attract 15,000 participants and inject 1 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$128 million) into the economy.is largely to blame for its downsize. As Hong Kong grappled with the uncertainty of when stringent quarantine rules for travelers would be eased, Guadalajara in Mexico was named as a co-host for the games.

Others are hesitant to visit due to the risks posed by a Beijing-imposed national security law that has jailed and silenced many activists following 2019 pro-democracy protests. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, will not send a delegation to Hong Kong out of safety concerns.

LGBTQ+ activism is a rare spot that is still making considerable progress in Hong Kong under a government crackdown on its civil society. Suen Yiu-tung, a gender studies professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, acknowledged the positive progress but said Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ development remains uneven because other areas have not advanced much. Suen pointed out that discrimination based on sexual orientation is still legal in the private sector, and that a report from a 2017 public consultation on legal gender recognition has yet to be released.

