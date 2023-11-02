Asia's first Gay Games to kick off in Hong Kong, fostering hopes for wider LGBTQ+ inclusion

The high costs associated with long-haul flights and hotel accommodations in the post-pandemic era also deterred many potential visitors, she added. Others are hesitant to visit due to the risks posed by a Beijing-imposed national security law that has jailed and silenced many activists following 2019 pro-democracy protests. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, will not send a national delegation to Hong Kong out of safety concerns.

