Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Fall on Fed Rate Cut Concerns

Asia-Pacific markets are expected to fall on Friday following Wall Street 's decline. Investors are concerned about the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding off on rate cuts . Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Fed, questioned the need for rate cuts if inflation remains high. Oil prices have reached six-month highs, with Brent crude standing at $90.65. Japan 's household spending report for February and business activity numbers for Hong Kong will be closely watched.

The Reserve Bank of India is also expected to announce its rate decision

