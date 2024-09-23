Asia-Pacific Markets Open Lower As Investors Await Key Rate Decisions

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of Australia starts its two-day policy meeting, where central bankers will meet to make a key rate decision on Tuesday.
Singapore is set to release its August consumer prices index, with core CPI estimated to have risen 2.6% year on year, according to a Reuters poll, compared to 2.5% in July. Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Monday as investors assessed monetary policy decisions from Japan and China on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp rate cut sent markets higher last week.Data last Friday showed China's youth unemployment rate rose for a second straight month to its highest level this year, according to theDespite growing calls for lower interest rates, the People's Bank of China unexpectedly left its key benchmark rate on hold on Friday.
Overall year-on-year CPI is expected to have cooled to 2.15%, compared to 2.40% the previous month
