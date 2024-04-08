Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Ahead of Central Bank Decisions and Inflation Numbers

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of central bank decisions this week, with investors also awaiting inflation numbers from the U.S. and China . The Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Thailand and the central bank of the Philippines have their monetary policy meetings scheduled this week. The Bank of Korea may be amongst those close to lowering rates and the rhetoric will be in focus.
The BOK was among one of the earliest Asian banks to halt its rate tightening cycle in 2023. Later in the week, U.S. and China inflation numbers will be in focus, with China also releasing trade data for March on Friday. On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after a stronger than expected jobs report, with the Labor Department's report showing that job growth Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates. China's central bank announces $70 billion 're-loan' program to support tech SMEs. In a statement on Sunday, the PBOC said the program will offer loans via 21 banks at a rate of 1.75%, and the loans can be extended twice for up to a year each time. China Construction Bank (Asia) has become the latest property company to face a liquidation lawsuit after it received a winding up petition from China Construction Bank (Asia)
Asia-Pacific Markets Central Bank Decisions Inflation Numbers Bank Of Korea Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Bank Of Thailand Central Bank Of The Philippines Monetary Policy Meetings Rate Lowering Rhetoric Rate Tightening Cycle U.S. China Trade Data Jobs Report Nonfarm Payrolls Wages China's Central Bank Re-Loan Program Tech Smes Loans China Construction Bank (Asia) Liquidation Lawsuit Winding Up Petition
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »