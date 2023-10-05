Asia open: Mixed emotions as investors continued to wear yield pain on their sleeves

MARKETS o wear this week’s yield pain on their sleeves. Higher borrowing costs will likely continue weighing on the return on equity (ROE) of S&P 500 companies, particularly growth stocks with high ROE, which may struggle in the higher rate environment. Equities, in general, are expected to remain within a wide but flat trading range as long as bond yields remain elevated.

MARKETS o wear this week’s yield pain on their sleeves. Higher borrowing costs will likely continue weighing on the return on equity (ROE) of S&P 500 companies, particularly growth stocks with high ROE, which may struggle in the higher rate environment. Equities, in general, are expected to remain within a wide but flat trading range as long as bond yields remain elevated. Despite another strong batch of US growth data ahead of Friday's keenly anticipated Non-Farm Payroll report, it has been a relatively benign rates environment thanks to a colossal spill in oil prices, with 10-year US yields sliding back towards the 4.70 level. But stock investors are not playing ball with the fall in yields as worries about a hot Non-Farm Payroll are upping the uncertainty index. The JOLTS report this week showed a surprising increase in job openings, suggesting that the labour market is only getting tighter, and this week's jobless claims report further confirms a sustained tight labour market. Hence, a robust Non-Farm Payroll report could provide the third strike knock-out blow for stocks if bond yields react on cue. A slightly hawkish September FOMC meeting catalyzed the latest march higher in 10-year US Treasury yields as the markets moved more decisively to price in a higher-for-longer rates environment. This catalyst has been further fueled by a round of generally firm US growth data points from Monday's surprisingly strong ISM Manufacturing survey to this week's news that car sales last month were stronger than expected. Hence, bond markets are still likely to be in the challenging price discovery process. An environment where the supply of bonds is rapidly increasing, and a significant source of demand, which the Fed previously provided through its purchases, is no longer present. Until bond dealers find a suitable clearing price, rate volatility will remain high with stock market investors betwixt and between. With the yield curve now doing much of the heavy lifting for the Fed, the good news is that there is little need for the Fed to hike in November. But given the still strong US economic data, we are unlikely to see the last high-speed tango between growth and rates. Indeed, the tightening in financial conditions is acting like an "invisible hand" for the Federal Reserve, but it might be working a bit too effectively. It's starting to impact the cost of borrowing significantly, leading to substantial unrealized losses within the financial and banking sector and across the broader collateral chain. This situation is magnified by the ongoing fiscal deficit spending and the challenges associated with the US government's forward funding, all of which are exacerbated by the perpetual political dysfunction in the country. FOREX MARKETS The US Dollar is likely to find support from the higher-for-longer rate environment, and any temporary rate relief may not lead to a significant weakening of the Dollar against major currencies unless there is sequential improvement in China's data and resilience in European growth, which appears elusive at this stage. OIL MARKETS Oil markets have extended losses after the EIA-driven selloff as traders fret about demand destruction, particularly in the wake of government data revealing that gasoline consumption has dropped to its lowest seasonal level in 25 years. Brent is down nearly 12% over the past week following a very Sharp selloff in gasoline margins as the US summer driving season concluded. Bank lending standards are tightening despite the previous stress in the regional banking sector abating. More problematic is that services could take a hit as households cut back on dining and travel expenses, and many have used up the savings they accumulated during the pandemic. Additionally, tens of millions of student loan borrowers have resumed repayments after a 3.5-year hiatus, adding to financial pressures for some consumers, all of which suggest lower demand at the pump. ECONOMY The recent repricing of US long-term yields, signalling a shift to a higher-for-longer interest rate regime, is expected to have significant implications for the real economy. Tightening financial conditions associated with higher rates will likely contribute to a Q4 slowdown in US economic growth despite avoiding a government shutdown for now; however, removing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker raises the odds of a shutdown later. Higher rates are also expected to increase federal interest expenses over the next few years, adding to the deficit.

