Ashford defeats Barbour County in debut of new coaches

The night was anticipated debuts of new coaches at both Ashford and Barbour County on Tuesday at the Jaguar gym in Clayton. In the end, Ashford, behind strong defense and the attacking offense of Cam Fields, won the debut of its new coach, former Northview star and Dothan High Tiger head coach BJ Chitty.

Chitty and the Yellow Jackets beat the home standing Jaguars 56-41, ruining the debut of new Barbour County head coach Leon Douglas, a former standout at the University of Alabama who spent seven years in the NBA. “It feels good,” Chitty said of winning his Ashford debut. “But it is back to the drawing board tomorrow. We have Slocomb on Thursday and turn around and play Daleville on Friday. We are looking to keep it going one game at a time. It feels good, but it is on to the next one.” Douglas wasn’t too down about his team’s opening loss. People are also reading… “I am confident. Out of my 15 years of coaching, I have never been one to start out of the gate going 100 miles per hour,” Douglas sai

