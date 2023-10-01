Asante Samuel Jr. pick, hurt Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack (six sacks) save Chargers

Along the way, the Chargers built an early 17-point lead, eventually gave much of it back, survived another late fourth-down failure and held on for a

Khalil Mack feasted on the rookie, setting a franchise record with six sacks, two of which resulted in fumbles. Then Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted O’Connell near the goal line, but, with room to run, he instead slid and gave himself up at the Chargers’ 11-yard line.

Herbert finished 13 of 24 for 167 yards, with a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs. Herbert ran 12 yards for the opening touchdown of the game and lunged over from one yard out for another score. In between, he hit Keenan Allen for a seven-yard touchdown.

Read more:

latimes »

Josh McDaniels on Chargers Justin Herbert and OffenseLas Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks on Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert and Chargers offense

Ex-Charger Jerry Tillery ejected for late hit on LA QB Justin HerbertLas Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was ejected for a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the second quarter of their game.

Raiders' Jerry Tillery ejected after hit on Chargers star Justin HerbertLas Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was disqualified from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers over his hit on Justin Herbert.

‘Story Ave’ Review: Asante Blackk Stands Out In An Old-School N.Y. ’Hood DramaNaming a young Black man’s story after a transport stop gives off strong Fruitvale vibes, but Aristotle Torres’ feature debut reaches back further to the hip-hop morality tales of the early ’90s, l…

Raiders DL Tillery ejected for shot on QB HerbertRaiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a former first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, was ejected after taking a shot at quarterback Justin Herbert on the sidelines.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie carted off iceChicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie was stretchered off after crashing into the boards, while Kevin Korchinski had some highs and lows against the Minnesota Wild.

Along the way, the Chargers built an early 17-point lead, eventually gave much of it back, survived another late fourth-down failure and held on for a

Herbert suffered an injury to his left hand near the end of the third quarter. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before returning for the Chargers’ next possession.After a three-and-out that included a sack, Herbert returned to the sideline and received additional medical attention while seated on the bench. When he returned to the game, he was wearing a glove on his left hand.The Raiders were without Jimmy Garoppolo, who was unavailable because of a concussion suffered last weekend. In his place, rookie Aidan O’Connell started, making his NFL debut.

Khalil Mack feasted on the rookie, setting a franchise record with six sacks, two of which resulted in fumbles.

Still, the Chargers were unable to put the Raiders away as their offensive production dried up over the final two quarters.This time, Herbert attempted a sneak from the Charger 34-yard line with 3:30 remaining. He was ruled short and Las Vegas took over.The Raiders moved to the Chargers’ three-yard line, where they had first and goal.

Then Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted O’Connell near the goal line, but, with room to run, he instead slid and gave himself up at the Chargers’ 11-yard line.

The Chargers managed to put the game away when Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for a 51-yard gain on third-and-10.

Herbert finished 13 of 24 for 167 yards, with a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs.

The Chargers opened a 24-7 halftime lead by scoring on four of their first five possessions.

Herbert ran 12 yards for the opening touchdown of the game and lunged over from one yard out for another score. In between, he hit Keenan Allen for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Raiders tied the score 7-7 late in the first quarter on a one-yard scoring run by O’Connell. But the Chargers scored the final 17 points before halftime.

Tillery hit Herbert out of bounds at the end of a scramble, his action drawing a swift and en masse response from the Chargers’ bench. Officials disqualified Tillery.

Taken with the 28th overall pick in 2019, Tillery’s time with Chargers was marked by inconsistent play and, at times, head-scratching judgment. He was waived in November of 2022.Linsley was placed on the non-football injury/illness list Saturday as he deals with a non-emergent heart-related issue. The other four players remain on the active roster but weren’t healthy enough to face the Raiders.

Safety JT Woods also was placed on the non-football injury/illness list this weekend. The Chargers announced Sunday that he is dealing with “a general medical condition” and remains with the team.

The Chargers now enter their off week. They return to play Oct. 16 - a Monday night - against Dallas at SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys (3-1) bounced back from a Week 3 loss at Arizona to beat New England., 38-3, on Sunday.

After that, the Chargers travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Oct. 22 in an AFC West showdown. Both Dallas and Kansas City are considered to be among the NFL’s top teams.Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.How powerful land barons shaped the epic floods in California’s heartlandAfter secret recording emerged, a plea deal freed him. Now he’s accused of killing 3

Editorial: Goodbye to cash bail. L.A. is moving to a better approach to pretrial justice