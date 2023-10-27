Asamblea General de la ONU pide 'tregua humanitaria' en Gaza

Se trata de la primera respuesta de la ONU al ataque sorpresa de Hamás contra Israel el 7 de octubre y a la actual respuesta militar israelí y su promesa de aniquilar a Hamás.

El organismo mundial de 193 miembros adoptó la resolución por 120 votos a favor, 14 en contra y 45 abstenciones, tras rechazar una enmienda canadiense respaldada por Estados Unidos para condenar inequívocamente los “ataques terroristas” de Hamás del 7 de octubre y exigir la liberación inmediata de los rehenes tomados por Hamás.

