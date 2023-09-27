As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

The Ukraine soccer federation says it will boycott any European youth competition that includes Russia as UEFA works on easing a blanket ban imposed since the war started. The Kyiv-based Ukraine federation said letting teams return during the conflict “tolerates Russia’s aggressive policy.

” Ukraine soccer leader Andriy Pavelko is a member of the policy-setting UEFA executive committee and so is Alexander Dyukov, his Russian counterpart. Dyukov did attend the committee meeting Tuesday in Cyprus that shaped the new policy and Pavelko did not, UEFA said.

UEFA and FIFA moved within days of the military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022 to remove and ban all Russian national and club teams. Even before those decisions were made, Poland and its men’s team captain Robert Lewandowski said they would not play Russia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff scheduled in Moscow a month later. Switzerland’s soccer federation also said its women’s team would not play Russia at the Euro 2022 tournament hosted by England.

Now 19 months into a war that shows no sign of ending, UEFA signaled Tuesday that it wants to restore Russian teams into its youth competitions, though without their flag, anthem, national colors and playing in only away games. headtopics.

to refuse to play Russia, with other British, Baltic and Scandinavian countries likely to follow.

UEFA said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults,” and its staff will look at finding groups that Russian Under-17 teams can play in.

Ukraine’s Under-17 girls teams is scheduled to play three games in Germany from Oct. 14-20 in a group that also includes Austria and Romania.

The Under-17 boys are due in Liechtenstein to play games from Oct. 15-21 against the host, Germany and Finland.

Russian youth players plus their coaches and officials would face issues getting visas and flights to travel for UEFA games. Serbia is a traditional ally of Russia that will host qualifying groups for Under-17 boys and girls in the weeks ahead.

The English Football Association defied UEFA’s new policy despite having vice presidents of UEFA and FIFA, David Gill and Debbie Hewitt, respectively, and likely being confirmed in two weeks’ time by UEFA as the men’s Euro 2028 co-host with its British and Irish neighbors.

"We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA age grade competitions," the English FA said, "and our position remains that England teams won't play against Russia."

