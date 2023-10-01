As trial looms, Sam Bankman-Fried’s own words may pose his biggest risk

last month that he’s “never seen a field that’s so rife with misconduct.”In stark contrast to some of his competitors, Bankman-Fried had sought to legitimize the cryptocurrency industry — and encourage a new wave of institutional investment — by asking Washington for regulation. He advanced his lobbying effort by coordinating more than $100 million in political contributions to members of both parties, prosecutors allege.

In stark contrast to some of his competitors, Bankman-Fried had sought to legitimize the cryptocurrency industry — and encourage a new wave of institutional investment — by asking Washington for regulation. He advanced his lobbying effort by coordinating more than $100 million in political contributions to members of both parties, prosecutors allege. Donations to Republican politicians were mostly made through Salame, the co-CEO of FTX’s Bahama affiliateProsecutors allege those donations were made fraudulently, with customer funds deposited on the exchange, and that Bankman-Fried, Salame and Singh violated campaign finance laws by engaging in a straw-donor scheme to obscure the source of the funds. Prosecutors claim that Bankman-Fried “leveraged this influence, in turn, to lobby Congress and regulatory agencies to support legislation and regulation he believed would make it easier for FTX to continue to accept customer deposits and grow, which would, in turn, allow the misappropriation scheme to continue.”

John J. Ray III, who oversaw the restructuring of Enron in the early 2000s, is now the CEO of FTX and focused on securing assets to repay creditors. As part of the bankruptcy process, FTX Trading has sued multiple former employees and business partners of the exchange, including Bankman-Fried and his parents, to try to recoup millions of dollars believed to be part of the alleged fraud. One suit alleges that Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried “siphoned millions of dollars out of the FTX Group for their own personal benefit and their chosen pet causes.”

In a joint statement, Sean Hecker, counsel for Bankman, and Michael Tremonte, counsel for Fried, said the those claims were “completely false.”with the fact that a once-ascendant crypto billionaire was

being detained on campus. Holed up at his parents’ home, Bankman-Fried had it pretty good: His parents got him a German shepherd named Sandor and,, they were installing a pickleball court for him in the yard.

That was until mid-August, when Judge Lewis A. Kaplan revoked his $250 million bail. Bankman-Fried is now being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where, according to court filings and, he’s been subsisting on peanut butter, bread and water; his reserves of prescribed medications for depression and ADHD are dwindling; and he has limited internet access to prepare for his trial. His lawyers asked that he be released before trial, but the government declined, as did. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams did not respond to a request for comment.

Even in jail, Bankman-Fried is still finding a way to defend himself. Last month, the Times reported on 15,000 words of unsent tweets he had shared with crypto influencer Tiffany Fong while he was under house arrest. In them, he blames others for FTX and Alameda’s implosions, alleging Ellison “avoided talking about risk management — dodging my suggestions — until it was too late.”If Bankman-Fried’s post-arrest behavior is a preview of how he’ll approach his trial, legal experts are skeptical it will go his way.

“We’re seeing a lot more of these very smart, successful and sophisticated defendants taking the stand in high-profile cases and testifying in their own defense,” Rahmani says, noting that he can “easily see” Bankman-Fried taking the witness box. “When they testify, the case comes down entirely to the defendant’s testimony. … It better be very, very good.”

Beyond what he might say, how he says it will be important. Christopher Slobogin, a Vanderbilt University law professor specializing in criminal justice, says Bankman-Fried must contend with his own hubris, a quality that rarely sits well with a jury. “He seems to have defrauded a lot of people — big businesses and everyday people — and that can get a jury pretty exercised,” Slobogin said.