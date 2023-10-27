As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advised

An Israeli soldier walks past a house damaged during the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, Israel, on Friday. The Kibbutz was attacked on Oct. 7.with experience in urban warfare, in places like Fallujah and the fight against ISIS in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The two militaries have a history of collaboration.

"The relationship between the Israeli Special Operations Forces and U. S. Special Operations Command has been longstanding. It's very robust," said retired Marine Gen. Mark Schwartz, former deputy commander of U.S. joint special operations who served as U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority from 2019 to 2021., over half-a-mile square, used for training in the Negev desert.

The U.S. may need to prepare bases in the region for any backlash, and even prepare its own response, as it Having this ongoing high level cooperation can help the U.S. sway Israel — as it may have already done to delay the ground invasion, said Byman. headtopics.com

"Part of the Biden administration's approach has been to hug Israel quite tightly as a way of saying to Israelis, America is behind you, but also giving Israelis the willingness to trust the United States. And I think should military operations go into overdrive during a ground invasion, the United States could offer suggestions, could to push for course corrections that other countries simply would not be trusted ," said Byman.

That may mean course corrections like the one the U.S. slowly made in Iraq and Afghanistan, especially regarding protecting civilians, said Gen. Schwartz. The Israeli military is obligated by the laws of war to protect civilians in Gaza, but it's also in their interest, he said. headtopics.com

"Well, if you want to have any opportunity to try to leverage human intelligence to find out where the hostages are located, you certainly want to mitigate the pain and suffering on the civilian populace and, candidly I think Israel's failed in that," said Schwartz.

Read more:

KPBSnews »

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advisedThe U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel launches large 'targeted raid' inside GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war rages, Gaza deaths mount, US passes resolutionThe main UN agency working in Gaza said it will be forced to halt its operations within hours due to a lack of fuel, exacerbating a grave humanitarian crisis. Follow here for live news updates. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Will guided tours of Holy Land be canceled or delayed?Since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, it’s fair to wonder how those who have planned trips or tours in the region will be affected. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Will guided tours of Holy Land be canceled or delayed?Since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, it’s fair to wonder how those who have planned trips or tours in the region will be affected. Read more ⮕

BBC Chief Grilled Over Israel-Hamas Coverage, Defends 'Impartiality'BBC director general Tim Davie was grilled over the corporation's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war during a meeting with conservative MPs. Read more ⮕