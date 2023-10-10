As Texans struggle with housing costs, cities look for new ways to spur more home construction

. As the state’s housing affordability crisis escalates, leaders of Texas’ biggest cities are increasingly reaching the same conclusion: Their cities need more homes.
“If you increase the supply of housing, you will push down the price, because there's more of it,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said last month during a Texas Tribune Festival panel. “Therefore, it's less scarce and, therefore, people can't charge as much for it.
“If we want to provide housing for our teachers, our health care workers, our postmen, our firefighters and police, if we want them in our cities, which I think we do, then we have to rethink the definition of single-family neighborhoods,” Dallas City Council member Chad West said. headtopics.com
And as rents surged during the pandemic, more tenants had a tougher time paying for other necessities. Roughly half of renters in the state’s major urban areas spend more than 30% of their income on keeping a roof over their heads,.
Officials in Austin, Dallas and Houston are trying to make it easier to build such housing in traditionally single-family neighborhoods without totally upsetting the character of those neighborhoods. Three hours north on Interstate 35, officials in Dallas and Fort Worth are trying to figure out how to allow more homes to be built amid high housing costs. Over the last decade, the Dallas-Fort Worth area emerged as an economic juggernaut and one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas. headtopics.com
One reason for the run-up in costs, housing advocates and real estate experts say, is that the Dallas-Fort Worth region hasn’t built enough homes to keep up with its job growth. Homebuilding plummeted across the country in the years after the housing crash of 2008, and Dallas-Fort Worth was no exception.
$360 million lottery jackpot is largest ever won by a Texas player, Texas Lottery saysA $360 million jackpot from an Oct. 6 drawing is the largest Mega Millions prize ever won by a Texas player.