As storm clouds gather over bond market, watch this level on the S&P 500

While you were sleeping, the yield on the 30-year Treasury yield briefly broke the 5% level earlier on Wednesday. Bond chaos, to be sure, is not through with this market yet.As the stock market goes along for a choppy ride, chartists are keeping close watch on an important level for the S&P 500, the subject of our call of the day.

“It’s worth considering how many investors might grow anxious if the 200-day moving average is breached and the index is no longer in a bull market,” Kramer told clients in a note. “4200 is a big technical level and a very big psychological level, and if that breaks, I would think things get worse. Obviously, if you get weak job data on Friday and rates collapse, stocks will snap back. So suddenly, Friday’s job report just became a whole lot more important,” said Kramer.

The good news? “The percentage of stocks within the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average is now below the 20% threshold considered oversold and sits at 15% currently,” he tells clients. The markets Stock futures ES00, -0.07% YM00, NQ00, -0.18% are wobbling with an eye on bond yields — the 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y is steady at 4.937% and the 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y is at 4.812%. The dollar DXY is dropping. Asia was a sea of red ink, with the biggest losses of over 2% for the Nikkei 225 index JP:NIK and Korea’s KOSPI KR:180721.

The buzz Apple stock AAPL, -0.78% is down 1% after a downgrade to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital, who are worried about valuation and U.S. sales for starters. Brooge Energy BROG, +2.58% is up 20% after the energy infrastructure provider got a buyout offer from Dubai-based maritime and shipping group Gulf Navigation. headtopics.com

Ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data, the ADP private-sector employment report is expected at 8:15 a.m., followed by factory orders and the Institute for Supply Management’s services index at 10 a.m. Fed. Gov. Michelle Bowman will speak at 10:25 a.m., with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee at 10:30 a.m.

