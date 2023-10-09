As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

It’s not at all clear what, if anything, the Congress can do with only an interim leader. At risk is immediate aid to Israel along with passage of a resolution that would show U.S. support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas for the attack as the region is now engulfed in war.

Republicans are scheduled to meet privately in the evening as they assess the path forward after McCarthy's historic ouster by a handful of hardline Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., But neither Scalise, the majority leader who is the second-ranking Republican in the House, nor Jordan, who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and backed by Donald Trump, appear to have the votes needed to secure the majority vote. headtopics.com

Scalise is battling blood cancer, and is seen by a hero among colleagues for having survived severe injuries from a mass shooting during a congressional baseball game practice in 2017. But the Louisiana Republican hadafter he was found to have addressed a white supremacist group in 2002 founded by a former Ku Klux Klan leader. Scalise said he didn’t know of the group’s racial views.

The House Republicans hold just a slim majority and they are considering rules changes to avoid another spectacle electing a new speaker like the 15 rounds it took McCarthy in January to seize the gavel when Gaetz and others first blocked him at the start of the year. headtopics.com

One idea is to require the candidate for House speaker to reach the 218 majority threshold during internal voting behind closed doors before the Republicans bring the vote up publicly on the House floor.

