As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader

and severely limiting America's ability to quickly respond to the crisis in Israel — or any number of other problems at home or abroad.

Scalise said he didn’t know of the group’s racial views. Jordan is a high-profile political firebrand known for his close alliance with Trump, particularly when the former president was working to overturn the results of the 2020 election that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Read more:

sdut »

With McCarthy out and infighting in, can Republicans hold on to House majority?Cami Mondeaux is a congressional reporter. She started with the Washington Examiner as a copy editor, later joining the breaking news team and eventually settling on the Congress beat. A Utah native, Cami graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City in 2021 and covered state government as a breaking news reporter for KSL News Radio. Follow her on X for the latest updates on news in the D.C. area and beyond: cami_mondeaux.

US House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go backUS House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go back

US House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go backLess than a week after becoming the first U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives voted out by his own caucus, Republican Kevin McCarthy told a radio interviewer on Monday he would take the job back if asked to, as his colleagues contemplated their next move.

Kevin McCarthy says he would return as speaker if House Republicans want him backRep. Kevin McCarthy said Monday that he would take back his speakership if the GOP conference asks him to return after voting to remove him last week.

Majority of Americans — and even the majority of Republicans — support McCarthy's ousterA CBS News poll found that 54% of Americans who identified as conservative expressed approval for booting McCarthy as speaker.

Centrist Republicans float reinstating McCarthy as speaker following Israel attacksRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.