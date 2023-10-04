As people keep dying in San Diego jails, Newsom signs local lawmakers' oversight bills into law

Two bills introduced by a pair of San Diego-area lawmakers that seek to better protect men and women in California jails have been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom announced without comment Wednesday that he had approved Senate Bill 519 and Assembly Bill 268, legislation put forward by Sen.

Two bills introduced by a pair of San Diego-area lawmakers that seek to better protect men and women in California jails have been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom announced without comment Wednesday that he had approved Senate Bill 519 and Assembly Bill 268, legislation put forward by Sen. Toni Atkins and Assemblymember Akilah Weber, respectively, in the wake of repeated and continuing deaths in San Diego County jails. “I appreciate all of the work by stakeholders and the partnership of Gov. Newsom’s administration on this legislation,” Atkins said. “It is also encouraging to see that the Governor signed Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber’s AB 268 — a bill she worked incredibly hard on and that complements the goals of SB 519 and our efforts to improve standards of care in our local detention facilities,” she added. SB 519 calls for creating the position of state director of in-custody death review, a job with a six-year term appointed by the governor and subject to Senate confirmation. The director would be in charge of reviewing sheriff’s department investigations into jail deaths and making recommendations to improve conditions inside county jails. Those reports would be available for public inspection, although sheriffs could redact some or all of those findings. The new law also calls for sheriffs to respond to the director’s findings within 90 days of any jail death. Perhaps most important, SB 519 provides that sheriff’s records related to internal jail-death investigations will be subject to public disclosure. In San Diego County, those reports are written by the sheriff’s critical incident review board. Sheriff Kelly Martinez promised to release the so-called CIRB reports during the 2022 campaign but changed her mind after winning the election. Instead, she releases brief summaries of the review board findings. “The bottom line behind SB 519 is simple — we have to do everything we can to ensure that people do not continue to die in our local jails and detention facilities,” Atkins said. “That was the intent behind this bill, and the actions it will take to improve transparency, oversight and accountability will help ensure that intent becomes reality.” Initially, the Atkins legislation provided that county supervisors could assume control of local jails if they determined that an elected sheriff was not doing enough to protect people in custody. That proposal was stricken from the bill over the summer amid opposition from sheriffs and other law enforcement. AB 268, introduced by La Mesa Democrat Weber, adds two seats to the Board of State and Community Corrections, the body that oversees California jails. The Weber law, a version of which Newsom vetoed last year, adds a mental-health and medical professional to the 13-member board. Weber said the idea was to broaden the board beyond its current seating, which is heavy on law enforcement. “This bill takes a common sense approach to update the standards of the Board of State and Community Corrections to ensure the health and safety of persons in custody and adds both a medical and mental health professional to its board,' Weber said. 'Thank you to my bill sponsors, coauthors, and Gov. Newsom for getting AB 268 across the finish line.” Both laws were designed to reduce the numbers of people who die in California jails, and followed a spate of deaths of people incarcerated in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego county jails. So far this year, 35 people have died in Los Angeles County jails, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Eighteen people died in Riverside County jails last year, records show. San Diego County has seen 12 in-custody deaths so far this year, including one man who died just last week, the sheriff’s department said. The county has recorded the highest mortality rate among California’s latest counties for more than 10 years. The ratio of people who were dying in the San Diego sheriff’s custody was so high that lawmakers two years ago directed the California State Auditor to examine what was happening in San Diego County jails. The findings — released last year on the same day then-Sheriff Bill Gore resigned in mid-term — documented 185 deaths in San Diego County jails between 2006 and 2020. Reviewers said the conditions in San Diego were so deficient that state legislation was needed to force the department to improve its practices. Nonetheless, a record 20 people died in San Diego County jails last year, including one man who passed away hours after receiving a compassionate release. The deaths are not only traumatic for the family members of people who die in jail. They often lead to lawsuits against San Diego County and its sheriff department, which have paid more $60 million to plaintiffs in the past five or so years as a result of negligence and misconduct by deputies. Both the Atkins and Weber bills received strong support from civilian oversight advocates and community activists. Paul Parker, executive officer of the county’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, traveled to Sacramento twice to lobby lawmakers to pass the Atkins bill. Yusef Miller of the North County Equity and Justice Coalition has led more than a dozen rallies in recent years with familiy members of people who died in San Diego County jails. He said the new laws could save lives. “The passing of these two bills has been hard-fought by impacted families and advocates in a campaign rooted in San Diego that reached the entire state of California,” said Miller, who singled out Atkins and Weber for sponsoring the bills and seeing them into law. “These wins are only two steps of many needed in jail reform, so after the celebrations we are back to work,” Miller said. Paloma Serna, whose daughter died in the Las Colinas women's jail in 2019, is now suing San Diego County for the death. Serna said the county has repeatedly refused to turn over records related to the case — documents that would now presumably be subject to disclosure under the new laws. 'We need transparency right now,' she said. 'We find it very troubling that the county would continue to drag their heels in all of this.' Serna noted that the district attorney filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the doctor and nurse who treated her daughter, 24-year-old Elisa Serna. 'They’ve repeatedly harassed us, treated us as if we were the criminals, when their employees are facing criminal charges,' she said. 'They continue to refuse to do what is right, and all while continually telling us how sorry they are.'

