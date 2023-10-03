As McCarthy tumbled toward defeat, Trump did not defend his speakership

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), left, at a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday after being ousted as House speaker; and former president Donald Trump last month in D.C. (Left: Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post. Right: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)For years, McCarthy (R-Calif.

Trump signaled over the weekend that he would not weigh in directly on the contentious Capitol Hill showdown. During a campaign stop in Iowa on Sunday, he said he had “always had a great relationship” with McCarthy. “He said very nice things about me and the job I’ve done, so I appreciate that,” Trump added.

But McCarthy had been moving closer to Trump as the former speaker faced a showdown with hard-liners in his conference who are political followers of the former president. When the fight over a government shutdown was growing last month, he made a point of attacking Trump’s principal rival for the GOP nomination.“President Trump is beating Biden right now in the polls.

“I stay close to him. We have a good relationship. But he and his team don’t have a veto power on what we do,” McCarthyTrump meanwhile had sought advice from McCarthy, relying heavily at times on the Californian’s counsel when it came to legislative maneuvering and congressional endorsements.“McCarthy was the majority leader when President Trump was in office,” said Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Tex. headtopics.com

McCarthy was the first member of House GOP leadership to endorse Trump for president after it was clear the New York businessman would be the GOP nominee for 2016, becoming a Trump delegate at that year’s party convention. Weeks later, McCarthy was captured in a private audio recording saying that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying then-candidate Trump.

